  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse

Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$968,715
20/02/2026
$968,715
02/04/2025
$828,655
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 25644
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces a bavli exclusivite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,38M
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Haut standing
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$846,450
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec 80m2 de terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$968,715
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement dans un immeuble neuf endroit calme haut standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
For sale In the beautiful Betsalel complex with gym and guard Close to the beach, shuk and Sheinkin 2 rooms very spacious 60m2 Very nice balcony of 8m2 4th floor with elevator Underland parking 4.800.000 Nis
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Residential quarter A renover bonne affaire proche de la mer
Herzliya, Israel
from
$2,10M
house of 247 m2 on 2 levels. on a plot of 424 m2 A restore .great potential . possibility of enlargement and to build a swimming pool. the house is located in a dead end near Route 2
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Show all Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Residential quarter Balcon sur la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
In the heart of Ashdod, Rogozine Street, huge 4 room apartment with mamad and sea view terrace on the 7th floor
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications