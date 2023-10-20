Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the heart of the sought after district of Rasco in Jerusalem, discover this beautiful apartment of 67 m2, located on the 1st floor of a building completely renovated after TAMA with elevator of Shabbat. The bright living room with semi-separated kitchen opens directly onto a beautiful fenced garden of about 100 m2, including 15 m2 tiled in the Tabu, offering an exceptional and rare outdoor living space in the city. The apartment includes a large secure room (Mamad) as well as a second room ideal for an office, a child bedroom or an extra room. Thanks to its west and south exposure, the property enjoys a pleasant natural brightness throughout the day, in a quiet and residential environment. An ideal opportunity to live comfortably in Jerusalem or make a secure real estate investment in a highly sought after area.
