Residential quarter Rasco rare appartement neuf avec jardin prive dans immeuble renove jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
;
1
ID: 33391
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the heart of the sought after district of Rasco in Jerusalem, discover this beautiful apartment of 67 m2, located on the 1st floor of a building completely renovated after TAMA with elevator of Shabbat. The bright living room with semi-separated kitchen opens directly onto a beautiful fenced garden of about 100 m2, including 15 m2 tiled in the Tabu, offering an exceptional and rare outdoor living space in the city. The apartment includes a large secure room (Mamad) as well as a second room ideal for an office, a child bedroom or an extra room. Thanks to its west and south exposure, the property enjoys a pleasant natural brightness throughout the day, in a quiet and residential environment. An ideal opportunity to live comfortably in Jerusalem or make a secure real estate investment in a highly sought after area.

Location on the map

Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

from
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications