Residential quarter Appartement a vendre haneviim jerusalem

In a new building with elevator and elevator of Shabbat, 5 room apartment very bright on the 3rd floor.
The apartment comprises 4 bedrooms, a large spacious living room opening onto a pleasant balcony with open view, as well as two soccah balconies of about 10 m2 each.
The apartment has 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets, a secure room (Mamad) and private parking.
No cellar / storage room.
Exceptional location in the city center, close to shops and tram, and within walking distance of Old Town, Mamilla and major hotels.
Very rare, ideal for housing or investment of quality.
Jerusalem, Israel
