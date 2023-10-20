Residential quarter Rez de jardin neuf dans emplacement demande

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
In the district of Kiryat Yovel, border Ramat Denia, 150 meters from the future line of Golomb Tramway, near the Begin motorway to exit the city.
At the entrance of Avraham Shteren Street, in a new project under construction with delivery within 30 months.
In a boutique building with lobby and parking lot and elevator of Shabbat, surrounded by greenery
Garden Rez of 4 rooms 107m2 plus 40m2 garden, southeast orientations.
Provision of standing such as underfloor heating or central air conditioning.
Parking place under field.
Banking support,
Payment conditions and advantageous financing!
Jerusalem, Israel
