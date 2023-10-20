  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Rez de jardin neuf dans emplacement demande

Residential quarter Rez de jardin neuf dans emplacement demande

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,20M
20/02/2026
$1,20M
06/05/2025
$1,07M
;
Residential quarter Rez de jardin neuf dans emplacement demande
1
ID: 25852
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
In the district of Kiryat Yovel, border Ramat Denia, 150 meters from the future line of Golomb Tramway, near the Begin motorway to exit the city. At the entrance of Avraham Shteren Street, in a new project under construction with delivery within 30 months. In a boutique building with lobby and parking lot and elevator of Shabbat, surrounded by greenery Garden Rez of 4 rooms 107m2 plus 40m2 garden, southeast orientations. Provision of standing such as underfloor heating or central air conditioning. Parking place under field. Banking support, Payment conditions and advantageous financing!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
