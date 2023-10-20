  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,944
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33865
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf vue sur le lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$438,900
Residential quarter A vendre bien dexception unique sur le marche
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,68M
Residential quarter Appartement immense
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter A louer immeuble neuf entree debut janvier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,389
You are viewing
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre bel appartement bonne affaire calme dans un bel immeuble
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,944
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Show all Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$14,42M
Individual house in the heart of Jerusalem, located in a very prestigious area 9 pieces 4 bathrooms 5 toilets 517 m2 Safe shelter (Mamad) and storage 310 m2 garden High ceiling heights Spacious and bright
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove architecturellement a deux pas du parc dans un immeuble avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,04M
Exclusive new to Bnei Moshe 14 6th floor, open view, 4 spacious rooms, lift and parking in Tabu, sunny terrace and common room Apartment of about 103 m2 with 8 m2 additional sunny terrace offering unobstructed views Complete architectural design and renovation (carpentry, parquet floors, Zi…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Show all Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Residential quarter Duplex 5 pieces a ein sara nahariya
Nahariya, Israel
from
$564,300
In a small building on Hertzl street in the popular district of Ein Sara in Nahariya Dupleix .. as a small villa, including, * on the ground floor: bright living room, 2 bedrooms with terrace access * Upstairs: 2 spacious rooms, Master suite with shower and terrace access of about 20 m2 * So…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications