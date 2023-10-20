  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre

Residential quarter Michkenot haouma jerusalem centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
;
4
ID: 33650
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

New on the market, in Michkenot Haouma, close to the central station and the city centre, in a residence standing, overlooking the promenade, appt 5P in excellent condition, balcony with open view, 2 private parkings, cellar. Hadassa Exclusive, Takam Agency

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
