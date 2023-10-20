  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,646
;
Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
1
Leave a request
ID: 33425
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For long term rental in Arnona, Jerusalem, this charming fully furnished 2.5 room apartment offers a comfortable and quiet living environment in one of the city's most sought after residential areas. A surface of about 50 m2, it consists of a bright living room with open kitchen overlooking a small terrace, a beautiful bedroom and an additional room ideal as an office or extra bedroom. Located on the 2nd floor without elevator (25 steps), the apartment enjoys excellent brightness, a peaceful environment and parking in the building. Close to schools, transportation and the Tsomet Habankim shopping centre, it is ideal for a single person or a couple looking for an apartment ready to live in Jerusalem. Available immediately. Rent: 5,250 / month.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$376,200
Residential quarter Baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$843,315
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 pieces neuf avec balcon et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Residential quarter Bonne occasion
Ashdod, Israel
from
$705,375
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$924,825
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement renove et lumineux a louer a arnona jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,646
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Show all Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Residential quarter Dans un immeuble neuf
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$595,650
For sale – Spacious 5 rooms in Agamim with lake view Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment in the sought after area of Agamim, with an area of 123 m2. ✅ Stunning views of the lake ✅ Bright and spacious living room ✅ Wide corridor serving the rooms ✅ Private parking ✅ Assoum promoter's qu…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,815
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Residential quarter Un beau 4 pieces en plain centre ville recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications