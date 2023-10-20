  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter 4 pieces luxueux rehavia rehov kkl

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,016
;
2
ID: 33924
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

✨ Apartment 4 rooms new – 97 m2 ???? Terrace of 10 m2 ?????️ Fully furnished – high-end services ?????️ Parental suite ???? 2nd floor with elevator ???? Private parking ???? Immediate Entry

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

