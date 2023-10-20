  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 33516
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For sale – superb renovated apartment of 5 rooms (105 m2 net) with a beautiful terrace of 20 m2, on the 2nd floor of a well maintained building, without elevator. The apartment is distinguished by its brightness, its calm, and its perfect distribution of spaces: pleasant living room, modern kitchen, parental suite, and three other comfortable rooms. Located in the immediate vicinity of schools, shops, synagogues and the Francophone community, it offers an ideal quality of life for a family. ????? Nedava Yossef 20 – Pisgat Zeev, Jerusalem ???? Available within 6 months.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces a vendre rue frishman tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,60M
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
Residential quarter A vendre beau 3 pieces entierement renove 71m2 centre ville jerusalem 4eme etage terrasse 7m2
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,19M
Residential quarter A vendre duplex rooftop dexception tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,94M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,03M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Show all Residential quarter Grand jardin
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$799,425
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Show all Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Residential quarter Superbe villa en plein coeur de neve tsedek
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,87M
A luxurious dream house in Neve Tzedek – 4 Neve Shalom Street, for exclusive sale. In the heart of the most beautiful and prestigious district of Tel Aviv, on the very popular street Neve Shalom, a 5-minute walk from the train station and the sea. A rare house with spectacular beauty awaits…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Residential quarter Affaire prevoir renovation complete superbe location
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,16M
Cottage of 8.5 pieces with a potential huge. Facing a park. Street has a unique sense. Quiet area. Large basement
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications