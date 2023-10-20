Residential quarter Lumiere calme et convivialite a pisgat zeev jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
For sale – superb renovated apartment of 5 rooms (105 m2 net) with a beautiful terrace of 20 m2, on the 2nd floor of a well maintained building, without elevator.
The apartment is distinguished by its brightness, its calm, and its perfect distribution of spaces: pleasant living room, modern kitchen, parental suite, and three other comfortable rooms.
Located in the immediate vicinity of schools, shops, synagogues and the Francophone community, it offers an ideal quality of life for a family.
????? Nedava Yossef 20 – Pisgat Zeev, Jerusalem
???? Available within 6 months.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return