Residential quarter Propriete historique unique au coeur du quartier juif

This announcement represents a remarkable opportunity to acquire two independent properties located in the historic Jewish quarter of Jerusalem, just 600 metres from the Lamentation Wall. These residences offer extraordinary views of the Old Town and Har HaBait, combining exclusivity and panoramic beauty. One of the buildings is a historical structure dating from the mid-19th century, embodying the architectural heritage of the region. The second building houses an active yeshiva and includes two apartments, each with a rooftop terrace offering stunning views of the Old Town. These properties are real gems on the real estate market. Property 1: Four-storey building This recently renovated building, full of history and culture, is a sacred pillar for the Jewish community. Set on four floors and crowned by a spectacular rooftop terrace with panoramic views of the Old Town, Har HaBait and the Jordan Mountains, this property is currently used as yeshiva and includes two separate apartments. Its versatile design allows continuous use as an educational institution or adaptation for private residential purposes. The interior spaces are distinguished by their spacious layout, abundant natural light and exceptional finishes, making it an ideal choice for those looking for a fusion between tradition and modernity. Main features: Ground floor and basement: – Total surface area: approximately 345 m2 – Includes 12 pieces – 5 guest toilets Two-storey apartment with private roof terrace: – Interior: approximately 199 m2 – Roof terrace: approximately 166 m2 – Arrangement: living room, 5 bedrooms (including 2 master suites) and 4 complete bathrooms – Additional benefits: underfloor heating, light wells and panoramic views Apartment with balcony and access to the roof terrace : – Interior: about 98 m2 – Balcony: about 62.7 m2 – Arrangement: living room, 3 bedrooms (including a master suite) and 2 full bathrooms Property 2: Historical two-storey building This historic two-storey building, located on the edge of the Jewish quarter, is a remarkable property with a rich history. With a built area of about 550 m2, it also has a private roof of about 315 m2 offering splendid views of the Old City and the surrounding mountains of Jerusalem. Located just 500 metres from the Wall of Lamentations, this property enjoys a privileged location. The building comprises 15 rooms, including 13 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms and an industrial kitchen, which gives it a great versatility for various uses. Its historical importance dates back to its creation in 1854 as a hospital "Rothschild", founded by Baron James Mayer Rothschild. After serving as a hospital for more than a century, it became the property of the Society "Misgav Le Currently used as a hostel, this property offers potential for both private and commercial residential use, providing an exceptional opportunity for those looking for a unique and historic space in Jerusalem. The properties can be acquired either as a complete set or separately. Information on prices of individual properties is available on request. Please contact us for more details.