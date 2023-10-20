  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Magnifique penthouse avec immense terrasse unite independante

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,19M
4
ID: 33459
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Sale Jerusalem, Bayit vegan, Recent building with elevator and underground parking Penthouse 5 rooms 140sqm living space, 170sqm of terrace and garden, magnificent panoramic view of Jerusalem! Very large living room, independent kitchen, master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 orientations, mamad room, air conditioning, central heating, parking (box) and large cellar. + 3 independent units rent about 10,000h/month! Hey!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
Interest rate
Loan amount
Period
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Penthouse flambant neuf occupant tout un etage au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,95M
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$479,655
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces avec immense terrasse
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,98M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$363,660
Residential quarter Bel appartement
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$589,380
