  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe

Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
;
7
ID: 33458
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the most central and sought after location of the neighborhood, in a small elegant building that has benefited from a facade renovation and the addition of an elevator. Apartment 4 rooms, 104 m2 built, arranged intelligently and tastefully + balcony soccah of 10 m2 ! Apartment partially renovated (living room, kitchen, bathroom and bathroom). Separate kitchen, bright, living room with two exhibitions and open view, master suite with bathroom, large bedrooms, guest toilet, bathroom, and central air conditioning. In addition, a large storage room of 13 m2 with a beautiful ceiling height, which can be converted into an office!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Similar complexes
Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Luxueux appartement 3 chambres a coucher magnifique vue dans la plus belle tour meier
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,19M
Holyland bait vagan jersalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,58M
Appartement de reve a vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone pietonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,33M
Magnifique appartement pleine vue mer a netanya residence avec gardien piscine et salle de sport
Netanya, Israel
from
$2,665
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 4 pieces idealement situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,31M
Other complexes
Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Beau 2 pieces rue yeshua bin nun pres de basel avec projet tama
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $1,41M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,41M
New for sale exclusively! Located at 46 Yehoshua Ben Nun Street Close to the prestigious Basel complex In a building under renovation (Tama 1) Currently owned by Ohana Group. A beautiful 2-room apartment of 66 m2 will be available (3 possible pieces) First floor Orientation: West and South …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Show all Residential quarter Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Appartement immense a ashdod avec une vue mer incroyable
Ashdod, Israel
from $1,35M
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,35M
Spacious apartment in Ashdod for sale with incredible sea view Magnificent residence, 5 spacious rooms with stunning sea view terrace. 3.20 meters high under ceiling, 3 WC, 2 bathrooms. Close to the beach and all amenities
Agency
Real estate Israel
A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Residential quarter A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
A vendre duplex penthouse 3 piEces A florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from $2,26M
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,26M
FOR SALE – DUPLEX PENTHOUSE 3 PARTS IN FLORENTIN 109 m2 + 63 m2 terrace 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Duplex penthouse High-end finishes Parking New building This magnificent south-west facing duplex offers an exceptional living environment with direct elevator access to the apartment fro…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications