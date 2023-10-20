  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 33396
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to the promenade of HaMesila Park which leads directly to Moshava Germanit , a few minutes from Hadar Shopping Centre and Talpiot Supermarkets – everything is within easy reach! In a new shop building built by a quality developer, Neta Lifshitz, with a beautiful lobby and Shabbat elevators. New apartment of 3 rooms, 71 m2 plus a pleasant terrace fully adapted for the Soukka ! Separate kitchen, bathroom and laundry, secure room (Mamad) and master bedroom. Very rich technical specifications: floor heating system and central air conditioning. The apartment has an underground private parking and a large private cellar located next to the elevator. Currently, a new tram line is under construction a few minutes from the building, it will connect directly to the city center and more.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,571
Residential quarter Un beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$579,975
Residential quarter A ne pas manquer bon emplacement bonne affaire bonne occasion proche de la mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$573,705
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Un appartement rare avec jardin comme une villa en ville sur le boulevard ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,80M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Residential quarter Charmant appartement au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,66M
Located in the charming Rue Ruppin, this property offers a quiet and green environment in the heart of Tel Aviv. It is a short walk from Gordon Beach and the city's main entertainment and leisure venues. This spacious apartment, located on the 3rd floor of a 4 storey intimate building, exten…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Show all Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Residential quarter Produit rare appartement 5 pieces a ashdod proche mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,25M
Apartment 5 rooms transformed into 4 for sale in Ashdod in the new "MAR" neighborhood. 4 meters high under ceiling, air conditioning parking, terrace of 30 m2 sea view. High floor in a residence with 3 elevators including one of Shabbat close to the sea, schools, buses,,
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,27M
BZH Are you dreaming of a house with garden in quiet and close to amenities and Beth'Habad? Here she is! RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui presents an exclusive rare product: - A spacious house of 5 rooms of 140 m2, on a plot of 330 m2, - A large and beautiful green landscaped garden, - A …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications