  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Top affaire

Residential quarter Top affaire

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
;
Residential quarter Top affaire
1
Leave a request
ID: 33468
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Excellent deal in a new building Close to the light tram, with a magnificent view Beautiful terrace Close to all shops An opportunity not to be missed!

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$373,065
Residential quarter Appartement luxueux et meuble de 2 pieces au centre de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,232
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces en duplex a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,85M
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter Superbe appartement renove avec des prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,43M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Top affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Show all Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Residential quarter A vendre tel aviv rue ranak a deux pas de la plage gordon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,72M
Located in one of Tel Aviv's most popular neighbourhoods, close to Gordon Beach and the promenade, this apartment combines modern comfort, sought after location and quality services. Ranak Street enjoys a quiet residential environment while being within walking distance of the iconic cafes,…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,38M
5 Hevra Hadasha Street Quiet street near Kikar Hamedina and main roads. In a new project under construction by a real estate fund! Nice quiet and bright apartment 5 rooms (including basement) 5th floor (very high) 121 m2 plus a balcony of 12 m2 with open and unobstructed views! Renovated kit…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Show all Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bel appartement calme dans un immeuble neuf neuf renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$924,825
Nahalat Benyamin Street 116 For sale Exclusive Recent building 2.5 pieces converted into 2 pieces 50m2 with balcony of 5m2 2nd floor Elevator Price : 2950.000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications