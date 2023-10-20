  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf

Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces remis a neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$896,610
;
5
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Superb 4 bright rooms Elegant and modern cuisine 3 spacious bedrooms 2 bathrooms, one with bath and toilet, one with shower 1 additional separate toilet terrace with partial soucca The building will pass in pinouy binouy in a few years The apartment will then earn 30m2 Already 90% signatures In a high demand neighbourhood Ideal investment at an exceptional price Suitable for both families and prudent investors

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$752,400
Residential quarter A vendre charmant 2 pieces tel aviv rue dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,18M
Residential quarter 2 pieces de haute voltige dans immeuble prestigieux centre ville jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,195
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$714,780
Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$648,945
Other complexes
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
