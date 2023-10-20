  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Affaire en or

Residential quarter Affaire en or

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 33470
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
An extremely well located apartment on stern opposite the makolet Good summer Advanced pinouy binouy (great potential for benefit) Very quickly commendable

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a renover avec tres grand potentiel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,57M
Residential quarter Grand jardin
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$736,725
Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$14,42M
Residential quarter Beau 4 pieces entierement renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
You are viewing
Residential quarter Affaire en or
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$695,970
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Show all Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Residential quarter A 50 m du bord de mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$391,875
at the marina of Ashkelon, in the Ferreron building, 50 meters from the sea, apartment 2 rooms in residence with swimming pool very good product to investment or ground foot
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Show all Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Residential quarter Exceptionnel appartement premium villa rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,90M
prestigious and exclusive renovation by Gidi Bar Orian renowned architect, perfect alliance between contemporary elegance and respect for the architectural heritage of the boulevard. Apartment of 145 m2, fully decorated by the architect himself 2 elegant bedrooms Mamad (secure room) convert…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Ideally located in the heart of Neve Tzedek, Rue Rishonim, this rare duplex with sea view offers a privileged address in one of the most emblematic areas of Tel Aviv, a few minutes walk from the beaches, Rothschild and HaTahana. A surface of about 89m2 in duplex, it offers 3 bright rooms, a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications