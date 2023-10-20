Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
In the new tower of the famous project of Zangvil 1 Bait Vagan bordering kiriat yovel .
Very nice 5 rooms of 122 m2 with terrace of 10 m2 ,
beautiful interior services
wonderful view of the Jerusalem Forest.
4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 3 toilets
fully rearranged kitchen ..
2 parking spaces and cellar.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return
LOCATION JERUSALEM CENTRE VILLE Recent luxury building with beautiful lobby and elevators.
Apartment 2 rooms 44m2 spacious and well arranged, with balcony 6m2, on the 9th floor.
The apartment includes two bright rooms including mamad room (secured room).
In addition, the apartment is equippe…
In the Beit Hakerem district (Yeffe Nof), exceptional building housing only 6 apartments, large 6.5 P single upstairs, 4 exhibition, with a large living room-dining room- balcony; elevator directly serving the main room, master suite, complete accessibility, mamad and parking. Charming apart…