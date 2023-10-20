  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel

Residential quarter Beit vagan kiriat yovel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,46M
;
5
ID: 26629
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

In the new tower of the famous project of Zangvil 1 Bait Vagan bordering kiriat yovel . Very nice 5 rooms of 122 m2 with terrace of 10 m2 , beautiful interior services wonderful view of the Jerusalem Forest. 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms , 3 toilets fully rearranged kitchen .. 2 parking spaces and cellar.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

