Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes

Jerusalem, Israel
$2,23M
7
ID: 33461
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
Small building of only 3 owners. Apartment 4 rooms 110m2 + 150m2 of terrace/official garden. Beautiful living room, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms including master bedroom ( mamad), 2 bathrooms, Air conditioning, 3 orientations. + 3 independent units rented 10,000sh, with the possibility to attach them to the apartment by stairs with a preparation already made in the living room. Two units built (about 20-25m2 each ) on the account of the parking and cellar in the rdc, and one unit (about 20m2 ) below the terrace.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

You are viewing
Other complexes
Luxury duplex in the Old North! In an ideal location in the Old North, at the northern end of Sokolov Street, a few steps from the park, the port, cafes, restaurants and public transport – beautiful 4-room duplex for sale! 100 m2 living space + large sun terrace Entrance floor: spacious li…
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Spacieux
Apartment for sale in Baka, Bostan district, 4 room apartment in a charming building on Bamberger Street Spacious 114m2, Soucca balcony, Shabbat elevator, 2 parking spaces, storage, mamad
