Residential quarter Magnifique rdj avec 3 unites independantes

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
Small building of only 3 owners.
Apartment 4 rooms 110m2 + 150m2 of terrace/official garden.
Beautiful living room, open kitchen, 3 bedrooms including master bedroom ( mamad), 2 bathrooms, Air conditioning, 3 orientations.
+ 3 independent units rented 10,000sh, with the possibility to attach them to the apartment by stairs with a preparation already made in the living room.
Two units built (about 20-25m2 each ) on the account of the parking and cellar in the rdc, and one unit (about 20m2 ) below the terrace.
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return