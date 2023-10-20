  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
;
4
Leave a request
ID: 33422
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Discover an entity of 3 offices in very good condition, located in the popular Beit HaShnav building, 12 Beit HaDfus Street, on the 3rd floor with elevator. A functional and pleasant space including a kitchenette, a toilet area, a beautiful brightness and a quiet atmosphere conducive to productivity. Ideal for professionals, medical practice, accountants, consultants or small structure looking for a turnkey professional space. ???? Rent: 8,500 / months ???? Available immediately ????? Close to shops, cafes and restaurants in Givat Shaul. A great opportunity in a dynamic and strategic area of Jerusalem

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Dans un bel immeuble vue sur la mer entierement meuble
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$617,595
Residential quarter Un magnifique rez de jardin face a la mer quartier marina
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,33M
Residential quarter Charmant cottage piscine calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Centre ville hertzylia immeuble recent etage eleve vue degagee terrasse soucca
Herzliya, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Proche de la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,98M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Vos bureaux prets a accueillir votre activite a givat shaul jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,038
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,649
Classified building, located in a quiet and green street Unique apartment with the authentic character of Jerusalem: high ceilings, bright and spacious First floor, • 3 pieces + mezzanine • Approximately 60 m2 • 1 bathroom • Unfurnished, except refrigerator, hob, oven and wardrobe
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Residential quarter Penthouse duplex a vendre rue king georges a 2 pas du shouk hacarmel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,10M
Only a few steps from Shouk HaCarmel, Shenkin Street, Rothschild Boulevard and a 5-minute walk from the beach this unique duplex penthouse is located in a completely renovated street, within a new boutique building with preserved architecture, on the 5th floor with elevator. Main characteri…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Show all Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Residential quarter Penthouse rare a har homa avec revenu passif et vue a couper le souffle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,52M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications