Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m2

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,74M
05/03/2025
$1,74M
17/02/2025
$1,75M
24/12/2024
$1,72M
5
ID: 23472
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiriat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consists of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors Dec 2026 The existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks, A new cultural centre including a cinematheque will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. 4 room penthouse on the 19th floor, area of 156m2 with beautiful terrace of 54m2 Including 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces Prices. 6.200.000 sh This price does not include our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at the following numbers: 054 946 1963 Please note: in the case of a Project in Construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes, and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

