  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia

Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 33923
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New on the market! For sale exclusively at 49 Herzog Street, near the charming Rehavia district, opposite the prestigious Nayot district, on the future tramway. In a Tama 38 project of the well-known company Yated, with design entrance hall and elevators, offering complete accessibility to the apartment. Spacious apartment of 4 rooms, 97 m2 registered to the cadastre (Tabou), with in addition a large terrace of 12 m2. Apartment tastefully renovated, upscale kitchen very improved, 3 orientations, absolute quiet throughout the apartment, secure room (Mamad), air conditioning, many parking spaces in the street. Close to the spacious Botanical Garden and the high demand shtibleh of Katamon Hayeshana. Notice to serious and reactive purchasers...

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bonne affaire 5 pieces barnea immeuble recent
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$589,380
Residential quarter Bon emplacement
Raanana, Israel
from
$968,715
Residential quarter Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,72M
Residential quarter Appartement duplex concu architecturalement a tel aviv nord
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,55M
Residential quarter Magnifique
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$780,615
You are viewing
Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,12M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$623,865
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Show all Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Residential quarter Bat yam dans une tour de standing 5 pieces avec mamad 131m14m terrasse
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,57M
In a modern stranding tower of Bat Yam 5 pieces including 1 mamad Living area 131m2 Terrace 14m2 On the 20th floor of a luxurious tower 2 parking spaces 1 cellar
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Show all Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Residential quarter A vendre neve tzedek tel avivduplex unique avec vue mer degagee
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,19M
Ideally located in the heart of Neve Tzedek, Rue Rishonim, this rare duplex with sea view offers a privileged address in one of the most emblematic areas of Tel Aviv, a few minutes walk from the beaches, Rothschild and HaTahana. A surface of about 89m2 in duplex, it offers 3 bright rooms, a…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications