Residential quarter Herzog 49 perle rare aux portes de rehavia

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
New on the market!
For sale exclusively at 49 Herzog Street, near the charming Rehavia district, opposite the prestigious Nayot district, on the future tramway.
In a Tama 38 project of the well-known company Yated, with design entrance hall and elevators, offering complete accessibility to the apartment.
Spacious apartment of 4 rooms, 97 m2 registered to the cadastre (Tabou), with in addition a large terrace of 12 m2.
Apartment tastefully renovated, upscale kitchen very improved, 3 orientations, absolute quiet throughout the apartment, secure room (Mamad), air conditioning, many parking spaces in the street.
Close to the spacious Botanical Garden and the high demand shtibleh of Katamon Hayeshana.
Notice to serious and reactive purchasers...
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return