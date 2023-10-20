  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Jerusalem
  Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking

Residential quarter Neuf proche tram soucca et parking

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,29M
;
3
ID: 33688
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

In a small 5 storey new building in Kiryat Moché, apartment unique its kind: large 4P on the top floor, bright and airy, with soucca and parking, ideally located near the tram and the entrance to the city. Rare product, Immediate entry.

Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 etoiles
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,32M
Residential quarter Avec terrasse bien agence endroit calme proche de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$937,365
Ben Yehuda street close to Frishman Street, Apartment 2 rooms of 45 m2 7 m2 balcony 3rd floor Elevator Mamad 2 minutes walk from the beach At the back, facing west and very bright Investment or small foot on land adorable
Residential quarter Maison a vendre a jerusalem talbye
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$14,42M
Individual house in the heart of Jerusalem, located in a very prestigious area 9 pieces 4 bathrooms 5 toilets 517 m2 Safe shelter (Mamad) and storage 310 m2 garden High ceiling heights Spacious and bright
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
