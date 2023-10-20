  1. Realting.com
  Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement de 5 pieces neuf de 133m2 avec 22m2 de terrasse au 14 etage a kiriat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,22M
05/03/2025
$1,22M
17/02/2025
$1,23M
24/12/2024
$1,21M
6
ID: 23474
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/04/2025

Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Français Français
5 rooms new apartment of 133m2 with 22m2 terrace available on 14-15 and 18th floor in Kiriat Yovel Jerusalem Close to trams and shops Degage view Parking and cellar included Immediate entry Price from 4.350.00.000sh excluding our agency fees For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us immediately at: 054 946 1963 Simex Realty

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel

