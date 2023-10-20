Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
At the most sought after location of Kiryat Yovel – at the border of Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet, close to the future tram line, a few minutes from Malha shopping centre, parks and public transport.
In a recent building after reinforcement (Tama 38), with elevator of Shabbat and access completely without steps, is a modern 3-room apartment, built only a few years ago.
Area of 77 m2 well arranged, bright with two orientations!
Beautiful terrace of 12 m2, partly adapted for Soccah, with open and green view.
The apartment also includes:
• A master suite with ensuite shower room
• An additional bathroom with bathtub
• A secure room (Mamad)
• Central air conditioning
• Ground heating
• And a private storage room registered in the cadastre (Tabou)
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
