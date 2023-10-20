  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca

Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
20/02/2026
$830,775
20/05/2025
$744,385
;
7
Leave a request
ID: 26012
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/02/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
At the most sought after location of Kiryat Yovel – at the border of Ramat Denya and Ramat Sharet, close to the future tram line, a few minutes from Malha shopping centre, parks and public transport. In a recent building after reinforcement (Tama 38), with elevator of Shabbat and access completely without steps, is a modern 3-room apartment, built only a few years ago. Area of 77 m2 well arranged, bright with two orientations! Beautiful terrace of 12 m2, partly adapted for Soccah, with open and green view. The apartment also includes: • A master suite with ensuite shower room • An additional bathroom with bathtub • A secure room (Mamad) • Central air conditioning • Ground heating • And a private storage room registered in the cadastre (Tabou)

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$877,800
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter Appartement neuf 4 pieces avec terrasse proche du dizengoff center
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,16M
Residential quarter Appartements a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,25M
Residential quarter Bonne affaire
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$783,750
You are viewing
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pces avec balcon soucca
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$830,775
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Appartement flambant neuf avec balcon au coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,55M
This exclusive two-room apartment, located in the heart of Tel Aviv's peaceful Rashi driveway, offers an exceptional opportunity to live in one of the city's most popular neighbourhoods. It is part of a new 6-storey project with only 16 apartments, guaranteeing an intimate and refined living…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Show all Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Residential quarter Immeuble avec ascenseur
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,14M
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse dans un immeuble neuf haut standing hauts plafonds projet de qualite
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,35M
On Nahalat Benyamin Street, a stone's throw from Kalisher Street, 5 minutes walk from Neve Tsedek, sublime Class building with beautiful high ceilings, 3 rooms of 60m2 with balcony, 1st floor (like a 2nd floor) elevator, Miklat
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications