Jerusalem, Israel
$1,41M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Location

  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

Exceptional penthouse with breathtaking views! Discover this splendid 4 rooms of 117 m2, designed with care and refinement, combining luxury, comfort and high quality materials. A huge terrace of 25 m2 facing the sky offers an unobstructed view and bathe the apartment with natural light. The master suite has its own private bathroom, and every detail of the apartment has been designed to offer a unique quality of life. Located in a modern and upscale building, with very high standing finishes, the property also includes 2 private parking spaces and an adjoining cellar. A rare good, an opportunity not to be missed to live comfort, elegance and the exception.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Residential quarter Rare opportunite dinvestissement magnifique 2 pieces entierement amenage par un architecte designer dans le prestigieux projet yossi avrahami a noga
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Akhziv belle vue mer bel appartement 5 pieces
Nahariya, Israel
from
$808,830
Residential quarter Appartement immense
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,10M
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf promoteur mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$893,475
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem mahane yeouda
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,32M
Residential quarter Mini penthouse magnifique
Jerusalem, Israel
Residential quarter Baka penthouse duplex
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,389
Residential quarter Coin de paradis proche tramway et commerces
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,445
A corner of paradise near tram and shops. Beautiful 3P fully renovated in a building that has benefited from a Tama, with a large balcony overlooking the living room, and the possibility to make use of the garden. No face to face. Two shower rooms, kitchen and high quality heating system, Fr…
Residential quarter Avec terrasse calme investi a ne pas manquer agreable neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,07M
In the famous Park Tlv. 4 room apartment in a new building, 100 m2 with terrace 3 bedrooms + large living room 2 bathrooms 17th floor with 2 bathrooms, SHORT SIGHT 3 elevators parking lot Don't miss out, great investment
Latest News in Israel
20.10.2023
10.10.2023
15.09.2023
05.01.2023
19.12.2022
17.08.2022
