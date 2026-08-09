Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Nikiti
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Nikiti, Greece

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 82 sq.m is for sale in Nikiti, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a spacious…
$291,362
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$325,139
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a two-level apartment (maisonette) of 103 sq.m, located in the seaside village of …
$324,071
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
For sale: a modern townhouse of 143 m² located in the picturesque area of Nikiti, just a few…
$465,394
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a two-level maisonette of 100 sq.m located in Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pro…
$313,527
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
For sale: a cozy townhouse with a total area of 104 m², located in the picturesque village o…
$250,149
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-level apartment for sale with a total area of 75 sq.m, located on the second and third…
$266,202
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale: a 100 sq.m maisonette located in a picturesque area of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pr…
$405,279
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$406,423
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go