Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. District of Chersonissos
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in District of Chersonissos, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse with furnishings in District of Chersonissos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-basemen…
€280,000
Townhouse with mountain view in District of Chersonissos, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view
District of Chersonissos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floor …
€159,000

Properties features in District of Chersonissos, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir