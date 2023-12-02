Townhouses for sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Katerini, Greece

28 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count -1
Area 230 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€240,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 122 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale maisonette of 122 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€140,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with city view in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 413 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€280,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€175,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€90,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms with mountain view in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with mountain view
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. A v…
€260,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€176,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€98,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
€170,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€180,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€230,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 266 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ther…
€310,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
Two-level townhouse of 140 sqm, which is located at a distance of 1 km from the picturesque …
€140,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings in Nea Chrani, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms with furnishings
Nea Chrani, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€125,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale under construction maisonette of 320 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€130,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€89,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€100,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€250,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse 6 rooms with furnishings
Peristasi, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
€450,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€170,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
€170,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€199,900
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€250,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€99,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. The …
€100,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Katerini, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Katerini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€190,000
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

