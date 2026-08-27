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Townhouses for sale in Katerini Municipality, Greece

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Peristasi
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Korinos
3
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13 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 166 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 166 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$324 695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 157 m²
For sale townhouse area of 157 square meters on the Olympic Riviera under construction. The …
$187 552
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st …
$236 142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 270 m²
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi…
$295 177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
Townhouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Area 413 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 413 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$330 598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Moschopotamos, Greece
Townhouse
Moschopotamos, Greece
Area 140 m²
Two-level townhouse of 140 sqm, which is located at a distance of 1 km from the picturesque …
$165 299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse in Korinos, Greece
Townhouse
Korinos, Greece
Area 210 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette…
$129 878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Korinos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Korinos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 3 levels. Grou…
$236 142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Katerini Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Katerini Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 4 levels. Grou…
$330 598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale townhouse area of 190 sq.m. on the Olympic Riviera. The townhouse is located on 4 l…
$338 475
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom townthouse in Peristasi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Peristasi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 232 m²
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has 2 levels. Grou…
$206 624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse in Peristasi, Greece
Townhouse
Peristasi, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale maisonette of 280 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The maisonette has one level. The…
$531 319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st f…
$324 695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
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Properties features in Katerini Municipality, Greece

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