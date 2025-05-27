Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Paggaio Municipality, Greece

Nea Peramos
58
114 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor -2/4
$188,049
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
$159,557
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse of 170 sq.m. in the suburbs of Kavala. The townhouse is located on 3 leve…
$306,576
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale townhouse area of 98 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$296,319
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 3
$188,049
3 bedroom townthouse in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 182 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse for sale with an area of 182 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala. The townhouse…
$397,752
3 bedroom townthouse in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 110 sq.m. is for sale in the suburb of Kavala under construction. The townhou…
$336,208
3 bedroom townthouse in Paggaio Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paggaio Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
$376,098
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/3
$250,732
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 124 m²
Floor 1/2
$296,319
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Eleftheroupoli, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 95 sq.m. in the suburbs of Kavala. The townhouse is located on 2 …
$170,953
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/4
$153,858
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale townhouse area of 80 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The townhous…
$250,732
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/4
$284,922
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
$216,541
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor -2/4
$210,843
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
$376,098
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
$336,208
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/4
$279,224
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor -2/4
$193,747
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale townhouse area of 64 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The townhous…
$182,350
3 bedroom townthouse in Kariani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 60 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala. The townhouse is locat…
$267,827
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Eleftheres, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Eleftheres, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 60 square meters in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The…
$159,557
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nea Peramos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 1/3
$185,769
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Peramos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Peramos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor -2/4
$284,922
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale townhouse area of 68 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The townhous…
$159,557
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Irakleitsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
$336,208
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale townhouse area of 67 sq.m in the suburbs of Kavala under construction. The townhous…
$165,255
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kariani, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kariani, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/3
$290,621
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Ofrynio Beach, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 1/3
$173,803
