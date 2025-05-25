Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Kalyvia Thorikou Municipal Unit, Greece

15 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$391,404
Townhouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
$245,861
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$897,619
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$384,098
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 212 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$374,256
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 277 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 277 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$417,497
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 288 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$443,591
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$605,371
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 lev…
$574,059
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 279 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor c…
$704,161
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement …
$354,873
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$647,121
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 236 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement …
$333,998
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 174 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$417,497
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$648,179
