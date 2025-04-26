Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Southern Corfu
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

Municipal Unit of Meliteieis
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
Townhouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
Townhouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
$123,068
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$119,392
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$114,621
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$88,571
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette…
$89,404
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Chalikounas, Greece
Townhouse
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level. …
$843,888
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Lefkimmi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lefkimmi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$346,435
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Agios Mattheos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 40 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 40 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$76,599
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Southern Corfu, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go