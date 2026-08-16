Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Agios Nikolaos
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

;
Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
7
Neapoli Municipal Unit
3
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
10 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrouchas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrouchas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 140 m²
For Sale Maisonette in Vlychadia – Sea View over the Cretan Sea Just 350 meters from the …
$434,175
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Milatos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor cons…
$106,264
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kritsa, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$126,336
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse
Kritsa, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale bright and functional maisonette of a total area of ​​80 sq.m., in a quiet but cent…
$185,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
$188,913
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$366,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Milatos, Greece
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Milatos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement co…
$1,77M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 119 m²
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 2 levels. Basement consist…
$100,360
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
For sale a property consisting of an independent ground-floor apartment of 80 sq.m. and a tw…
$613,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kritsa, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement co…
$151,131
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go