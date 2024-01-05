Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peraia
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Peraia, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€155,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€395,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€285,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 116 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€380,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 90 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€295,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 79 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The m…
€258,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€152,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€920,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 98 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 lev…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 101 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€178,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 4/3
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€210,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The …
€390,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€160,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Peraia, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 345 m²
Number of floors 1
€350,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Peraia, Greece
3 room townhouse
Peraia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€170,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir