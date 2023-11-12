Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Aristotle, Greece

15 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€195,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view in Ierissos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view
Ierissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 117 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€185,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 74 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€150,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The o…
€390,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 98 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€110,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€210,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The s…
€160,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Olympiada, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Olympiada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The …
€185,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Nautilus, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Nautilus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 73 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€130,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€350,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 77 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€340,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 78 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The g…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Nea Roda, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Nea Roda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The …
€600,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Ammouliani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Ammouliani, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 780 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 780 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The maisonette…
€850,000

