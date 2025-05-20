Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Pallini Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
134 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$497,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Unique and spacious corner home in Pefkohori Halkidiki 200 m to the seaside in a gated compl…
$321,762
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Maisonette built in 1998 is for sale in a quiet part of the seaside town of  Hanioti with a …
$281,428
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
2 Homes, One Price, Great For Rental Income!! 2 homes with a total of 95 sq meters of liv…
$232,153
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 205 m²
Floor -2/1
For sale maisonette of 205 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$771,195
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Chaniotis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Dream Living in the thriving town of Hanioti with 80 sq meters of living indoor space.  The …
$406,197
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
An immaculately presented, bright, and spacious property with 240 sq meters of living area i…
$540,835
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisone…
$490,559
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$448,810
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Holiday villa in the thriving summer holiday location POLIHRONO with 195 sq meters of living…
$643,226
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 3
Maisonette in the quaint town of Paliouri with a separate apartment for guests or ideal for …
$297,849
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
1 sea line, maisonette 📍Halkidiki, Cassandra 🇬🇷Area: 85 m2Rooms: 3Bedroom: 2Bathrooms: 2Floo…
$349,731
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Spectacular home 10 meters from the turquoise beach with a blue flag for cleanliness in the …
$775,464
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Ideal holiday home for a large family including 170 sq meters of living space on 3 floors. T…
$239,151
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Experience a custom-built authentic masterpiece, where every detail has a story. Tucked into…
$459,596
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Unique and spacious corner home in Pefkohori Halkidiki 150 m to the seaside in a gated compl…
$248,250
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Polychrono, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Impressive house 110 SQ M, in Kassandra Halkidiki for sale, fully furnished and equipped to …
$435,546
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Paliouri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Paliouri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 171 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$335,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Are you dreaming of living by the pier and on the boardwalk in Pefkohori? This home boasts 1…
$293,379
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$335,265
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nea Skioni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nea Skioni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 166 m²
This South-oriented modern villa is located in the luxury urbanization of Kassandra Nea Skio…
$685,392
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Chaniotis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Chaniotis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Imagine a charming two-story house nestled among lush greenery, with a gated garden with 50 …
$390,673
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Paraskefi, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$229,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
It’s a MUST-see home in the thriving seaside town of PEFKOHORI HALKIDIKI KASSANDRA. One is a…
$545,505
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Pefkochori, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Villa in a quiet location, it is a 280 sq meter villa on 2  levels plus a gorgeous loft look…
$625,126
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Polychrono, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Polychrono, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury awaits with this new apartment ready by April 2024 including 63 sq meters of living a…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Pefkochori, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Pefkochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This beautiful traditional home is located in a quiet area and offers stunning views of the …
$411,523
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutra, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$609,713
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Ideal holiday home for a large family including 108 sq meters of living space on 2 floors. T…
$190,401
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Paliouri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Paliouri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Welcome to Paliouri Agia Paraskevi to this gorgeous home with 120 sq meters of living area a…
$261,121
Leave a request

Properties features in Pallini Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go