Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Ermionida
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Portocheli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$543,126
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go