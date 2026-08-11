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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
A spacious 300 sq.m. maisonette, spread over four levels, is for sale in an excellent locati…
$754,786
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive 250 sq.m. maisonette, located in the lush and highly sought-after area of Pa…
$682,865
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Properties features in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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