Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€620,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€270,000
3 room townhouse in Asvestochori, Greece
3 room townhouse
Asvestochori, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 3-1066 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Asvestochori for €160.000 . This 1…
€160,000
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 3-969 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €120.000 . This 120 sq. …
€120,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€340,000
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Property Code: 1-873 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €165.000. This 140 sq. m…
€165,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Property Code: 1-83 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Center for €220.000 . This 190 sq. m…
€220,000
3 room townhouse in Exohi, Greece
3 room townhouse
Exohi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Property Code: 1-32 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Chortiatis Exochi for €160.000 . This 157 sq. m…
€160,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€240,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 172 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€230,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€300,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€270,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Filyro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Filyro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The first…
€135,000
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€340,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 le…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€350,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€600,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€490,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€1,35M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€260,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 242 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€430,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€550,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€320,000

