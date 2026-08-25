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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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Vari Municipal Unit
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38 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 240 m²
The maisonette is located on the ground (70 sq.m) and second (170 sq.m) floor, it has the ex…
$1,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Duplex for sale, 4th floor, located in the Voula area. The property has a total area of 141.…
$1,52M
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Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 250 m²
We offer you a stunning villas in one of the most prestigious areas in the south of Athens, …
$1,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 289 m²
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$968 181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 236 m²
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 96 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$708 425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$2,34M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 300 m²
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$649 390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 level…
$779 268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$3,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor …
$2,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$1,04M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 232 m²
For sale maisonette of 232 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor consi…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 370 m²
For sale maisonette of 370 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 2nd floor con…
$3,31M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,32M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$708 425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. 4th floor con…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has one level. Extras…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
For sale maisonette of 187 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$2,15M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 400 m²
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$1,83M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 230 m²
A beautiful villa is for sale in the prestigious suburb of Athens, Voula. This is one of th…
$1,12M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale maisonette of 145 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
For sale maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$2,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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