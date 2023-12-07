Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
13 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The second floo…
€3,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with swimming pool, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 285 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
€3,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€520,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with Bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 265 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 5
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€3,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€660,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€1,95M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 225 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The fourth floo…
€1,10M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir