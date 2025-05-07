Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Agios Nikolaos Municipal Unit, Greece

10 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$408,279
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 119 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Basement consis…
$88,954
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels…
$245,916
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$133,954
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$83,895
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor con…
$130,738
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$111,978
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
Floor 2
For sale maisonette of 109 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor consi…
$538,922
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 2 levels…
$91,041
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
$188,373
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

