Townhouses for sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$773,817
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 110 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$772,018
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$541,508
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Enjoy the incredible value of this detached home in the coastal community of ELANI Halkidiki…
$359,353
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Discover this VILLA 117 sq m on 2 floors with this architect-designed home on a serene 500 M…
$433,730
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Nestled in the highly sought-after area of Posidi Halkidiki, this newly furnished traditiona…
$625,098
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 46 square meters on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Hal…
$184,808
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$472,380
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$403,251
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse of 150 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$1,10M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki …
$323,413
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$339,883
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 135 sq.m. on the peninsula of Kassandra, the region of Halkidiki.…
$438,918
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale of 100 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$693,029
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$547,269
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 2
Maisonette (townhouse) with top location and common pool📍Halkidiki, CassandraArea: 60 m2Room…
$212,576
3 bedroom townthouse in Fourka, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Holiday living in this beautiful country setting in Skala Fourka Kassandra built in 2006.  T…
$348,081
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Estate home luxury living at its best & built in 2023, with this stone detail and modern arc…
$318,470
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$345,644
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$311,079
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse of 80 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, Halkidiki region is for sale. The townhous…
$340,739
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
A great apartment and great potential for income with this ground level home. The house offe…
$164,708
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse of 125 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$485,120
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 135 sq meters of living area o…
$514,339
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 88 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maison…
$403,251
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor -1/3
Townhouse for sale of 250 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. The tow…
$577,524
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$1,09M
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This is an amazing investment opportunity, which is gated with 600 m of garden and a private…
$325,206
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale townhouse area of 142 sq.m. on the Kassandra Peninsula, the region of Halkidiki. Th…
$415,817
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$691,287
