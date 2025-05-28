Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Apokoronas
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

7 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Xirosterni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale townhouse area of 67 sq.m on the island of Crete under construction. The townhouse …
$182,405
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale with an area of 87 square meters on the island of Crete under constructio…
$296,407
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse for sale of 170 sq.m. on the island of Crete. The townhouse is located on 3 levels…
$391,030
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete . The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
Properties features in Municipality of Apokoronas, Greece

Realting.com
