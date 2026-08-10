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Townhouses for sale in Attica, Greece

;
Athens
3
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
43
Municipality of Saronikos
11
Municipality of Glyfada
31
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268 properties total found
Townhouse in Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Oropos, Greece
Area 200 m²
Townhouse of 200 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$714,945
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Paiania, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement c…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 136 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 136 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$974,085
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 275 m²
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$779,268
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Troizinia - Methana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$557,294
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 156 m²
For sale maisonette of 156 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$661,197
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 163 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 163 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$940,374
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 430 m²
For sale maisonette of 430 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor …
$2,11M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 level…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 310 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 310 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$6,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 142 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,21M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 300 m²
The maisonette is located in the north suburb of Kifisia
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Lavrio, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Lavrio, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$613,968
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has one level. 3rd floor co…
$873,724
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$769,822
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Paiania, Greece
Townhouse
Paiania, Greece
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 151 m²
For sale maisonette of 151 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 150 m²
For sale a under construction maisonette of 150sq.m, divided in 2-levels. Year of constructi…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$944,567
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Area 182 m²
Townhouse is for sale in a coastal village in Attica. The area of ​​the three-level house is…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 279 m²
For sale maisonette of 279 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground floor co…
$796,565
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Attica, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Attica, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 297 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 297 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Megara, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Megara, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 218 m²
For sale maisonette of 218 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Semi-basement c…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 285 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 285 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 leve…
$3,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Area 115 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 115 sq.m in Athens. The townhouse is located on 2 levels.…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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