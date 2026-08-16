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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

;
Sithonia Municipal Unit
18
Nikiti
9
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18 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 104 m²
For sale: a cozy townhouse with a total area of 104 m², located in the picturesque village o…
$250,149
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
For sale: a 100 sq.m maisonette located in a picturesque area of Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pr…
$405,279
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/3
A two-level apartment for sale with a total area of 75 sq.m, located on the second and third…
$266,202
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DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 42 m²
For sale maisonette of 42 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor cons…
$301,081
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 89 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 89 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a charming 103 sq.m maisonette located in the beautiful seaside village of Nikiti,…
$325,139
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonette has 3 levels. S…
$838,303
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 93 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 93 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale maisonette of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 4th floor con…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale: a two-level apartment (maisonette) of 103 sq.m, located in the seaside village of …
$324,071
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3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 92 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ormos Panagias, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ormos Panagias, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: an 80 m² Maisonette in Ormos Panagias, Sithonia. The property is located in a pict…
$291,357
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3 bedroom townthouse in Nikiti, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale: a two-level maisonette of 100 sq.m located in Nikiti, Sithonia, Halkidiki. The pro…
$313,527
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Each maisonette offers a total interior surface of 120 sq.m and is thoughtfully arranged ove…
$406,423
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3 bedroom townthouse in Neos Marmaras, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Neos Marmaras, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 87 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 87 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The maisonet…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Number of floors 2
A townhouse of 82 sq.m is for sale in Nikiti, Sithonia. The ground floor includes a spacious…
$291,362
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Nikiti, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
For sale: a modern townhouse of 143 m² located in the picturesque area of Nikiti, just a few…
$465,394
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Sithonia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 174 m²
For sale maisonette of 174 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floor con…
$566,740
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Sithonia, Greece

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