  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Townhouse 2 rooms in Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Townhouse 2 rooms
Palaiokastritsa, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level.
$362,915
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pelekas, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$156,561
Townhouse in Gastouri, Greece
Townhouse
Gastouri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
On the island of Corfu, on a hill, for sale townhouse of 100 sqm with private land of 2000 s…
$626,246
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Kornata, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Kornata, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale old construction maisonette of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonett…
$80,464
Townhouse in Sinarades, Greece
Townhouse
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels.
$340,540
Townhouse in Sgourades, Greece
Townhouse
Sgourades, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 121 m²
For sale maisonette of 121 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level.
$84,122
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Sinarades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Sinarades, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$191,794
Townhouse 4 rooms in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has one level.
$146,124
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kontokali, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$424,669
Townhouse in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette…
$427,935
Townhouse 4 rooms in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse 4 rooms
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 1/2
Maisonette for sale in Mandouki area. The property is located opposite the port in Corfu tow…
$469,684
3 bedroom townthouse in Liapades, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Liapades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 147 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 165 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$405,979
Townhouse in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A 110 sq.m cottage is for sale in Tsaki Benitses area in the south-east of Corfu. The house …
$385,555
Townhouse in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 840 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage for sale total area of ​​840 sq. m consisting of four levels. In the basement are st…
$887,182
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Alimatades, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Alimatades, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, an old 100 sq.m house in the picturesque village of Allimatades in the north of Co…
$102,070
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 206 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$170,823
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Pachatika, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Pachatika, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$287,029
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Lakones, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Lakones, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$254,662
3 bedroom townthouse in Kokkini, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kokkini, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$1,32M
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kontokali, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kontokali, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$262,366
3 bedroom townthouse in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 2 levels.
$389,739
3 bedroom townthouse in Gouvia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 185 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$469,684
Townhouse in Agios Prokopios, Greece
Townhouse
Agios Prokopios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
Price on request
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 4
On the wonderful island of Corfu, there is a house 135 sq.m for sale. The house is located i…
$474,959
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters on the island of Corfu . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$344,435
