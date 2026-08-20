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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

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Limenas Markopoulou
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9 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$507,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1st floor con…
$850,110
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
3 bedroom townthouse in Markopoulo, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 290 m²
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 2 level…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 90 m²
For sale maisonette of 90 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Markopoulo Mesogaias, Greece

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