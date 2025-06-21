Show property on map Show properties list
Townhouses for sale in Thermi, Greece

40 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 164 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$650,962
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale under construction maisonette of 141 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$777,698
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 124 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The …
$444,693
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 2/3
Taunhaus is sold with an area of ​​141 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Salonika at the co…
$779,657
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale townhouse area of 120 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The t…
$369,615
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale maisonette of 195 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$380,208
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 143 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$443,576
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhaus is sold with an area of ​​150 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Salonika at the co…
$652,602
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/4
Townhouse for sale of 110 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The f…
$404,267
Townhouse 9 rooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 9 rooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 9
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has one level. Extras …
$357,165
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale townhouse area of 140 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locate…
$184,808
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhaus is sold with an area of ​​164 sq.m in the suburbs of the city of Salonika at the co…
$652,602
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$650,962
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale townhouse area of 270 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouse i…
$600,625
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale townhouse area of 146 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The …
$407,732
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floo…
$403,251
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 198 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$253,472
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 levels.Ground fl…
$305,319
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale of 105 sq.m. in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 levels. The f…
$300,312
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale townhouse area of 143 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under construction. The …
$444,693
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$299,558
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$406,707
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 270 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$599,116
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/3
A 134 sq.m Townhaus is sold in the suburbs of the city of Salonika at the construction stage…
$508,221
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Thermi, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$184,343
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floo…
$691,287
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 142 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$368,687
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The…
$367,394
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Townhouse with an area of 198 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki is for sale. The …
$254,111
3 bedroom townthouse in Thermi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Thermi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 2/3
For sale townhouse area of 132 square meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki under constructi…
$407,732
Properties features in Thermi, Greece

