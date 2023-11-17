Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
90 properties total found
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€275,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Loutraki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Loutraki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground fl…
€360,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Figs, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€315,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Figs, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Figs, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 1 level. The…
€260,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Galataki, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Galataki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€370,000
3 room townhouse with sea view in Spartilas, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Spartilas, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in central Greece. The maisonette has 1 level. The firs…
€312,000
3 room townhouse with city view in Mantouki, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Mantouki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a three storey building of 120 sq.m located in the heart of Mandouki! The property…
€165,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Lakka, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Lakka, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 1
Maisonette of 131,18 sq.m built in 2009 in a plot of 262,01 sq.m in the settlement of Aperga…
€220,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Gordios, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Gordios, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
Unfinished maisonette of 190 sq.m. in Corfu for sale. The maisonette consists of 2 levels. T…
€300,000
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Paleochori, Greece
Townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Paleochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a townhouse of 90 sq.m in Lefkimmi village, in the south of Corfu. Lefkimmi is one…
€75,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Benitses, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Benitses, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
A 110 sq.m cottage is for sale in Tsaki Benitses area in the south-east of Corfu. The house …
€290,000
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalami, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalami, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a two-storey cottage located in Sinies area in the north-east of Corfu. The house …
€440,000
Townhouse with furnishings in Potamos, Greece
Townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a cottage of 148 sq.m in the Alepou area, 4 km from Corfu town. The house consists …
€260,000
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Viros, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Viros, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a maisonette of 150 sq.m in the centre of Viros village, which is located approxima…
€140,000
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground fl…
€200,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Alepochori, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Alepochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale under construction maisonette of 155 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with swimming pool, with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-base…
€360,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kalo Nero, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kalo Nero, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€130,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€460,000
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Kastro, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Kastro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. The…
€240,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Kato Doliana, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Kato Doliana, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels. T…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€285,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings in agios stephanos, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with furnishings
agios stephanos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€265,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€165,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Mpalas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Mpalas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Th…
€210,000
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Romanian, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Romanian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€180,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kineta, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kineta, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-baseme…
€700,000

Properties features in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir