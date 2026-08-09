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Townhouses for sale in Peloponnese, Western Greece and the Ionian, Greece

;
Corfu
3
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
21
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality
14
Municipal Unit of Loutraki - Perachora
14
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129 properties total found
Townhouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 240 m²
For sale townhouse area of 240 square meters on the Peloponnese Peninsula under construction…
$553,506
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 120 m²
For sale maisonette area of 120 square meters. m in Lefkimmi The property consists of two b…
$115,314
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. …
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agia Eleni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. 1…
$177,106
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Perivoli, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Perivoli, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 79 m²
For sale maisonette of 79 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$129,878
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Alykes Potamou, Greece
Townhouse
Alykes Potamou, Greece
Area 72 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette …
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$395,537
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Agii Deka, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Agii Deka, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale old construction maisonette of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette …
$94,457
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 …
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
For sale maisonette of 118 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$371,923
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Evropouli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Evropouli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale, a maisonette of 130 sq.m located in Kobitsi, central Corfu. The maisonette cons…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Liapades, Greece
Townhouse
Liapades, Greece
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has one level. T…
$165,299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-ba…
$696,618
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
$426,661
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Ano Korakiana, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Ano Korakiana, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale maisonette of 97 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale maisonette of 91 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground fl…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Xylokastro and Evrostina, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$277,467
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 234 m²
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Loutraki-Perachora-Agioi Theodoroi Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 330 m²
For sale maisonette of 330 sq.meters in Loutraki. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-baseme…
$625,776
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 135 m²
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$292,904
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kynopiastes, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kynopiastes, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 155 m²
For sale maisonette of 155 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$324,695
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Laliotis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Laliotis, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Patras, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Patras, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Se…
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Vrachati, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Vrachati, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
For sale maisonette of 178 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-bas…
$215,503
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Germenata, Greece
Townhouse
Germenata, Greece
Area 80 m²
For sale, three houses under construction on the island of Kefalonia. The houses are loca…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Portocheli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Portocheli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$543,126
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Ioanian Islands, Greece
Townhouse
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 50 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Flat has interior layout. There…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

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