Townhouses for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floor…
€400,000
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 289 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There is a fir…
€820,000
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 236 m²
Number of floors 2
A gorgeous townhouse fro sale in the prestigious seaside area of Athens, Voula. The house co…
€750,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€660,000
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-baseme…
€600,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€650,000

Mir