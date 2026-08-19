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Townhouses for sale in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

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13 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$2,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 146 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 125 m²
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floor con…
$873,724
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 265 m²
For sale maisonette of 265 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor co…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale maisonette of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor c…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,32M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 245 m²
For sale maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 251 m²
For sale maisonette of 251 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 4 levels. Semi-basement…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 289 m²
For sale maisonette of 289 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has one level. There are: a f…
$968,181
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 350 m²
For sale maisonette of 350 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement c…
$3,66M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 217 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 217 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$2,01M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 207 m²
For sale maisonette of 207 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement…
$649,390
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Vari Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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