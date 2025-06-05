Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 3rd floo…
$402,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$271,373
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. 5th floo…
$626,246
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 105 square meters in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is locat…
$295,956
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
Floor 5/6
Townhouse for sale with an area of 180 sq.m in Thessaloniki. The townhouse is located on 2 l…
$682,975
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Thessaloniki, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go