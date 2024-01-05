Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  Greece
  Residential
  Panorama Municipal Unit
  Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Panorama Municipal Unit, Greece

16 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€250,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€620,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€340,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 le…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 260 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
€420,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 290 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€1,35M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€265,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 le…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with city view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 242 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 242 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The semi-…
€475,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 320 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€550,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 3 levels. The groun…
€430,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 2 levels. The groun…
€270,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 levels. Ground f…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The maisonette has 4 levels. The semi-…
€590,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

